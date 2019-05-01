How the Royal Winnipeg Ballet recreated the magical tale of The Wizard of Oz
It took more than 7,000 hours to build 250 costumes, 112 hats and 115 pairs of pointe shoes. But that's not all it took for the Royal Winnipeg Ballet to present the Canadian premiere of The Wizard of Oz. The CBC's Tyson Koschik went behind the scenes to see the magic in the making.
Behind the scenes snapshots of dancing Dorothy, a Wicked Witch who flies and a mechanical little dog, too
But that's not all it took for the Royal Winnipeg Ballet to present the Canadian premiere of The Wizard of Oz, which runs May 1-5 at the Centennial Concert Hall in Winnipeg.
The CBC's Tyson Koschik went behind the scenes to take snapshots of the magic in the making.
