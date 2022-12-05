Police watchdog seeks witnesses to fatal officer-involved shooting in Winnipeg

Manitoba's police watchdog is looking for anyone who witnessed the police shooting on Saturday that left a man dead in Winnipeg's St. James neighbourhood.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m., after police went to the home of a man wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said in a news release.

Officers saw the man drive away. The vehicle was found and stopped by police near the intersection of Portage Avenue at Bourkevale Drive.

During the attempted arrest, an officer shot the man, who was rushed to the Health Sciences Centre but died from his injuries.

The man's identity has not been released.

The IIU requests that anyone with information or video footage that could help in the investigation contact the unit toll-free at 1-844-667-6060.