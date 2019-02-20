Evidence from phone wiretaps, audio bugs scrutinized at drive-by shooting trial

Disagreements over what two murder suspects said in secret recordings made by police took up the last day of testimony at their trial in a Winnipeg courtroom.

On Wednesday, court listened to clips of audio from phone wiretaps and audio bugs inside a Donald Street apartment and a vehicle used by Julian Donally Telfer and Paige Crossman.

Both have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and attempted murder for a Nov. 26, 2016 drive-by shooting at the intersection of Donald Street and Stradbrook Avenue in Winnipeg.

Theodoros Belayneh was killed and Biniam Fitur was seriously injured in the early morning shooting.

On Wednesday, Winnipeg Police Service Det. Dan Schwarz testified that he and another officer, Chad Erb, listened to more 300 hours of audio made from hundreds of intercepted conversations between Telfer and and Crossman.

Crown prosecutors argue transcripts of the recordings show Crossman and Telfer discussing the shooting.

But the recordings are often difficult to hear, and Schwarz and Erb said they had to listen to parts of the recordings many times using various enhancement techniques to make the transcripts.

In one clip, Erb quotes Telfer as saying, "We killed Fitur for this."

Defence questions clarity of audio

Under cross-examination by Telfer's defence lawyer Jennifer Penman, Erb said that statements before and after that section couldn't be clearly heard because Telfer was whispering. He also couldn't say who Telfer was speaking to because there was no video surveillance in the apartment.

"So there's no verbal context for this particular blurb," Penman said.

"No there's not," Erb replied.

Belayneh's vehicle can be seen with bullet holes in the front window. (Submitted to CBC)

In another recording, Schwarz quotes Telfer as saying, "We're having a conversation sometimes, and another good thing about the kill."

Penman suggested to Schwarz that it sounded like Telfer was saying "kilo" rather than "kill," but Schwarz stood by his transcript.

"And you are obviously aware at this point that Mr. Telfer and Ms. Crossman were well involved in a drug-dealing operation?" Penman asked.

"Yes I was," Schwarz replied.

Officer's interpretation

That kind of exchange repeated several times throughout the day, with Penman and Crossman's defence lawyer, Annamaria Enenajor, suggesting alternative interpretations of the audio recordings, and Schwarz and Erb largely sticking by their original conclusions.

In his narrative summary report on the investigation, Schwarz wrote that following the shooting, Telfer and Crossman made a quick decision to get rid of a Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk leased by Crossman.

Enenajor asked Schwarz to point to the spot in the transcripts where Telfer and Crossman state their plan to get rid of the vehicle. Schwarz replied that he arrived at that conclusion based on the fact that they had discussed driving to another location, and soon after were seen driving a Dodge Grand Caravan.

"So that was your interpretation.… Is that the role of a transcriptionist?" Enenajor asked.

"It's my role as an investigator," Schwarz replied.

Fitur was driving Belayneh's vehicle at the time of the shooting. (CBC)

On Feb. 11 — the first day of trial — court heard that earlier on the night of the shooting, Telfer and some friends were at a concert at Reset Interactive Ultralounge on Pembina Highway, where Telfer got into a fight with another group of men.

After the shooting, Winnipeg police pleaded with the public for any information that could lead to an arrest. Crossman was arrested on Jan. 26, 2017. Telfer was arrested almost four months later, on May 11, 2017.

Neither defence lawyer called any evidence of their own at the trial. The Crown and defence are expected to begin making their final submissions to Justice Chris Martin at the judge-only trial on Thursday afternoon.