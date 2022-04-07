Blast of icy, wintry weather closes some highways around Winnipeg

A brief return of winter-like weather created slushy and icy conditions on many roads in and around Winnipeg, leading to crashes and road closures on Thursday morning.

The Perimeter Highway around Winnipeg and the Trans-Canada Highway east of Winnipeg, from the city limits to Richer, were both closed for part of the morning. They have since reopened.

Highway 190 (CentrePort Canada Way) from the Perimeter to Brookside Boulevard remains closed. There were multiple reports of jackknifed semi-trailer trucks on that route and the Perimeter.

A mix of snow and rain that fell through Wednesday and overnight into Thursday is responsible for the messy, dangerous conditions.

The wet snow has ended but the frigid, driving winds that accompanied it are still going strong — polishing the ice to a treacherous glaze. North wind gusts of 50 to 70 km/h are expected all day Thursday before diminishing overnight.

The crusty, slick conditions should soften and clear on Friday as the forecast for Winnipeg calls for sun and a high of 6 C.

