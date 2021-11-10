Rainy, snowy day in the forecast for much of southern Manitoba

Parts of southern Manitoba are in for a day of messy, slushy weather Wednesday.

A special weather statement continues for most of southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg and Brandon.

A low-pressure system from Saskatchewan will bring a mix of rain and snow for much of the day, with full-on snow beginning in the evening.

Meanwhile, the Interlake region is under a snowfall warning, with up to 20 centimetres expected over the next two days.

Weather alerts are in effect for most of southern Manitoba Wednesday. (Environment Canada)

A winter storm warning also continues for the Parkland region which is forecast to see 15 to 20 centimetres of snow by the end of Thursday.

Some areas of the region may see more than 40 centimetres of snow, the weather agency says.

