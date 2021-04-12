Winter weather blasts back into Manitoba with snowfall warnings

A winter reluctant to take its leave has returned to Manitoba once again like a bad party guest.

A snowfall warning covers the midsection of the province, blanketing the Interlake region and areas on both sides of Lake Manitoba, Lake Winnipegosis and Lake Winnipeg.

It also dips a bit into the Whiteshell in the southeast.

Environment Canada says a low pressure system is stalled over northwestern Ontario and spreading heavy snow westward into Manitoba.

There is still some uncertainty about how much snow is expected as the system is likely to linger into early Wednesday, the weather agency said.

Snow blankets Bluestem Nature Park on Monday morning. A low pressure system is stalled over northwestern Ontario and spreading heavy snow westward into Manitoba. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

Total accumulations will vary across the warning region but the highest amounts are expected in the western Parklands into east-central Manitoba.

Regions in that swath could see up to 30 centimetres while most other areas can expect 15-25 cm, Environment Canada's alert says.

Winnipeg and areas closer to the international border are not included in the warning but it doesn't mean they are totally in the clear.

And the warning area could be expanded as the system progresses, Environment Canada says.

After 11 consecutive days of double-digit temperatures, Winnipeg is expected to see a high of zero on Monday and a wind chill making it feel more like –10.

The city will likely see about five centimetres of snow and also need to brace against chilly wind gusts from the north that could reach 50 km/h.

Blowing snow will continue in Winnipeg on Tuesday with another five centimetres expected, Environment Canada says.

The cloud and cold is expected to continue on Wednesday with a high of –1 C, but snow is not part of the forecast.

The normal daytime high for this time of year is 10 C but southern Manitoba won't reach that again until the weekend.