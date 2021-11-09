Winter is coming: First storm of the season in the forecast for southern Manitoba

Brace yourself Manitoba, the first winter storm of the season is coming.

A special weather statement is out for the southern part of the province, from west to east and including Winnipeg and Brandon, while some areas closer to the Saskatchewan border are under a winter storm watch.

A special weather statement is in effect for most of southern Manitoba, while parts of the region close to the Saskatchewan border are under a winter storm watch (in yellow). (Environment Canada)

Environment Canada says the southern half of the province will see one more day of mild weather before it's hit with winter storm weather.

Wednesday is expected to be a messy day, with rain/snow mix blanketing the region, followed by periods of snowfall later in the day and continuing into Thursday.

Between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow is expected in total for most of southern Manitoba, while places like Dauphin, Russell and Roblin could see 25 centimetres of snow or more.

This weather event is expected to begin late tomorrow, when rain turns to snow, followed by periods of snow all day Thursday.

