Strong winds bring blizzard warnings to northeastern Manitoba

Churchill and York in northeastern Manitoba are under a blizzard warning Wednesday while parts of the south face strong winds.

Wind gusts in the 70 to 80 kilometre per hour range combined with blowing snow were expected to make for poor visibility in the regions beginning in the morning after a low pressure system over Hudson Bay.

Temperatures in Churchill and the surrounding areas were around –18 C at 6 a.m. with a wind chill of –25. That was expected to drop to –25 C by afternoon with a wind chill of –42.

Conditions are expected to improve overnight, but until then travel is expected to be hazardous, Environment Canada says.

The federal agency recommends staying indoors where possible.

Though there were no warnings in effect in the south, Winnipeg experienced strong winds in the morning. Environment Canada forecast winds from the south could reach between 50 and 70 km/h, shifting to 30 to 50 km/h by the afternoon.

Winnipeg was about –19 C at 6 a.m. but with wind chill it felt more like –34. Environment Canada warned there is a risk of frostbite.

Winds were expected to stay in the 40 km/h range into the evening and bring blowing snow, and a low of –24 C overnight with a wind chill of –39.