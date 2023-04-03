Winter storm warning in effect for southeast Manitoba as heavy snow, strong winds forecast

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for southeastern Manitoba, including the City of Winnipeg, with as much as 25 centimetres of snow and strong winds expected in the area.

Beginning late Tuesday afternoon, heavy snow will start to fall over southern Manitoba and will continue until Thursday morning, the national weather agency said in its warning.

The most snow will fall over the extreme southeastern portions of the province. Gradually less snow will fall in the west and northwest, with the Red River Valley seeing 10 to 15 cm of snow and western Manitoba looking at between five and 10 cm.

David Phillips, senior climatologist with Environment Canada, says it's going to be an intense spring storm.

"It certainly looking like it's the biggest storm of the winter," he said in an interview on CBC Manitoba's Information Radio on Monday morning.

"Certainly for Winnipeg, it's going to be the big one and, I mean, it could represent in the high end of it, almost half of your winter snowfall occurring tomorrow and into Wednesday."

In addition to the snowfall expected, winds will begin to gust up to 70 kilometres per hour, which could mean visibility will rapidly decrease in blowing snow.

The area south of Lake Manitoba and along the Red River escarpment could see particularly bad conditions with strong northerly winds funnelling along the geography. That may warrant an upgrade to a blizzard warning, the warning said.

Environment Canada and the provincial government's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure are asking people to consider postponing non-essential travel.

The province says it is monitoring highway conditions and is prepared to deploy its fleet of approximately 350 truck plows, de-icing equipment and graders.

The winter storm warning covers the following areas:

Bissett, Victoria Beach, Nopiming Provincial Park and Pine Falls.

Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry and Treherne.

City of Winnipeg.

Dugald, Beausejour and Grand Beach.

Morden, Winkler, Altona and Morris.

Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild and Carman.

Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall and Woodlands.

Sprague and Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.

Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita and Richer.

Whiteshell, Lac du Bonnet and Pinawa.

Conditions will improve through the evening on Thursday as the Colorado Low pulls out of the region to the east and a ridge of high pressure builds in from the west.

The province's Hydrologic Forecast Centre is monitoring the snowfall and expects to have an updated flood forecast once the weather system passes.

This storm comes after parts of southern Manitoba saw up to 20 centimetres of snow on Sunday, the province said.