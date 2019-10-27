Winter storm warning in effect for Churchill: Environment Canada

Strong winds and heavy snow expected in northern Manitoba prompted the national weather agency to issue a winter storm warning for Churchill on Sunday afternoon.

Beginning Sunday and lasting into Tuesday, a low pressure system tracking into Hudson Bay will bring strong northerly winds and heavy precipitation to the Churchill area, according to an Environment Canada weather alert.

Northerly winds will reach 70 km/h gusting to 90 km/h overnight and combined with increasing snowfall Sunday night could mean for potentially hazardous conditions.

Up to 20 centimetres of snow could fall by Tuesday evening.

Visibility will be greatly reduced.

The weather agency issued the winter storm warning in effect for Churchill at 3:41 p.m.

Meanwhile, a snow squall warning is also in effect for Berens River and Bloodvein as of 3:27 p.m. on Sunday.

"Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common," the alert reads.

Environment Canada advises residents and travellers in both areas to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.