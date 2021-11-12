Winter storm causes highway closures, school cancellations

Several highways remain closed while thousands of people are still without power Friday morning as Manitoba digs itself out of its first major snow dump of the season.

At least 17 highways are partly closed due to poor winter driving conditions, including the Trans-Canada Highway from Falcon Lake to the Ontario border, and between Brandon and Road 72 W.

You can find more information on individual road closures on Manitoba 511.

Some schools are closed Friday as a result of poor road conditions.

The following divisions have closed schools for the day:

Garden Valley School Division.

Prairie Rose School Division.

Red River Valley School Division.

Sunrise School Division.

Interlake School Division.

Seine River School Division.

Evergreen School Division.

Beautiful Plains Division.

Rolling River School Division.

Hanover School Division.

Lord Selkirk School Division.

Whiteshell School Division.

Buses are also cancelled for some schools in Winnipeg.

St. James-Assiniboia School Division is not operating buses to Headingley. Louis Riel School Division buses are cancelled east of Plessis Road and south of the Perimeter Highway.

Pembina Trails School Division tweeted that it is not operating a number of bus routes today:

Attention all <a href="https://twitter.com/PembinaTrails?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PembinaTrails</a> bus families. The following routes will NOT be running today: Rte #1 - EVA, Crane, Maybank; Rte #12 - LM, VW; Rte 27 &53 (bus #13) - Whyte Ridge, Henry G. Izatt; Bus # 63 - St. Avila, Bairdmore, PTEC PM; Bus # 66 - St. Avila and Chancellor <a href="https://t.co/o1kw7emRot">pic.twitter.com/o1kw7emRot</a> —@PembinaTrails

Calvin Christian School is not running its rural bus service but is still operating its shuttle in Winnipeg.

Meanwhile, as of 6:15 a.m., more than 5,000 people were still without power, according to Manitoba Hydro's outage map.

The outages are scattered throughout southeastern Manitoba, but the highest number remain in the Selkirk area and communities around Lake Winnipeg.

The map says power is expected to be restored to most customers by Friday afternoon.

Weather warnings

Several communities in central and southeastern Manitoba, including Winnipeg and Brandon, remain under snowfall warnings Friday morning.

Environment Canada says to expect heavy snow, gusty winds and blowing snow, ending later in the day.

Winnipeg will likely get at least a couple more centimetres of snow, the weather agency says.

These communities are also still under a winter storm warning:

Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gypsumville and Ashern.

Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa and Gladstone.

Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall and Woodlands.

Those areas could see extremely heavy snowfall with very poor visibility Friday morning, made worse by high winds off Lake Winnipeg.

The wind is making it hard for Environment Canada to measure how much snow has fallen since the weather event began, meteorologist Eric Dykes said.

Generally, southern Manitoba has had between five and 15 centimetres, he said.

The highest amount measured thus far was 32.5 centimetres in Pinawa, while Swan River has had 30.

Meanwhile, Winnipeg has seen anywhere from nine to 15 centimetres in the last two days, Dykes said.