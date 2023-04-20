Schools closed, buses cancelled due to weather alert in southern Manitoba

The seemingly endless winter in southern Manitoba has led to more weather alerts and more school closures.

Classes are cancelled Thursday in:

Fort La Bosse School Division.

Rolling River School Division.

Park West School Division.

In the Brandon School Division, buses are not running outside the city, which means Alexander, O'Kelly and Spring Valley schools are closed. Buses are operating within the city but school attendance is at parental discretion where travel is required.

Buses are also not running in the Beautiful Plains Division, but schools are open.

The Trans-Canada Highway between Brandon and the Saskatchewan border is also closed due to poor driving conditions.

Areas in red are under snowfall or winter storm warnings. (Environment Canada)

The entirety of southern Manitoba, save for the extreme southwest corner around Melita, is under one of two weather alerts: a snowfall warning or a winter storm warning.

The winter storm warning covers a large area between Lake Manitoba and the Saskatchewan border and south of Duck Mountain Provincial Park.

The area was hit with a Colorado low on Wednesday and now a further 15-25 centimetres of snow is possible through Thursday.

The heaviest accumulations will be focused along the the western escarpment and Riding Mountain region, according to Environment Canada's alert, which also says winds may produce blowing snow at times and reduce visibility.

Conditions are expected to begin improving Thursday night.

All other regions under a weather alert are subject to the snowfall warning. That includes a swath from just north of Brandon down to the U.S. border and eastward to the Ontario border.

It includes Winnipeg and the southern edge of the Interlake Region. The Duck Mountain area is also under the snowfall warning.

Snowfall in the range of 10-20 cm is expected. Some local accumulations in excess of 20 cm could occur in areas close to the western escarpment of the Red River Valley, Environment Canada says.