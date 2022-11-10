Content
Heavy snow heads to southern Manitoba

Winter is expected to arrive in parts of southern Manitoba with a hefty blanket of snow by Friday morning.

Anywhere from 10-25 cms of snow forecast in south, southeastern areas

A person walks through a snowstorm in Winnipeg in April in this file photo. Parts of southern Manitoba are expected to see heavy and blowing snow at times from late Thursday afternoon into the early hours of Friday morning. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning that forecasts 10-20 centimetres for the most part, but as much as 25 cm or more in the extreme southeast corner of the province. The warning stretches from Killarney-Turtle Mountain across to the Ontario border and in the east, as far north as the Whiteshell.

The snow is anticipated to begin falling Thursday afternoon, with conditions worsening between the late afternoon and overnight hours. Low visibility in heavy and blowing snow is also expected.

Things should ease up by Friday morning as the system moves out and into Ontario.

The following communities and surrounding regions are under the warning:

  • Killarney.
  • Pilot Mound.
  • Manitou.
  • Morden.
  • Winkler.
  • Altona.
  • Morris.
  • Niverville.
  • Steinbach.
  • St. Adolphe.
  • Ste. Agathe.
  • Emerson.
  • Vita.
  • Richer.
  • Sprague.
  • Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.
  • Whiteshell.
  • Lac du Bonnet.
  • Pinawa.

The warning areas may be expanded as the system continues to develop, Environment Canada says.

