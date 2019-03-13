Major winter storm to clip part of southern Manitoba
'Bomb cyclone' moving through western Plains in U.S., cutting across corner of Manitoba
A major winter storm is shoving its way through the central United States and bumping into Manitoba, which is expected to get hit with strong winds and as much as 20 centimetres of snow.
The powerful storm, which is being called a "bomb cyclone" in the U.S., is expected to slam hardest into the Dakotas and Minnesota before carrying on into Ontario. The U.S. National Weather Service says the storm will unleash flooding rains, raging winds and blizzard conditions.
Part of it will cut across the southeast corner of Manitoba where 10-20 cm is expected between Wednesday evening and Thursday afternoon.
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for that corner of the province, where the snow and strong winds are expected to create extremely poor visibility at times.
The winds will develop through the Red River Valley overnight Wednesday, growing in strength to 40-60 km/h by Thursday morning. Gusts up to 70 km/h are possible on Thursday.
Other areas nearby, including Winnipeg, are under a special weather statement. The predicted impact in those areas is less known, according to Environment Canada, because it is not clear how far north the heavy snow will push.
"A shift of tens of kilometres could mean the difference between two centimetres of snow versus 10 cm of snow," the weather agency said.
"It will taper off from heavy snow to nearly no snowfall over a very short distance."
Currently, the cutoff line where the snow will diminish looks to run roughly from Bissett southwest through Winnipeg and towards the Turtle Mountains, Environment Canada said.
Along this line, a total of two to five centimetres is likely, with amounts rapidly diminishing to nothing to the northwest and rapidly increasing towards 10 cm and more to the southeast.
Temperatures in the immediate wake of the storm will dip in the affected part of the province, with highs of around –5 C on Friday.
But spring-like temperatures will return by the weekend and into the start of the next week with highs forecast to climb above zero and reach 2 C by Tuesday.
