Winter storms in other provinces wreak havoc on Manitoba holiday travellers' plans

Frustration grew among holiday travellers at Winnipeg's Richardson International Airport on Friday, as extreme weather deals a blow to plans to fly out of town.

Kaylah Carranza had hoped to travel to Florida to be with her whole family for the first time since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the flight was cancelled. She was told it likely won't be rebooked before New Year's Day.

"It just really sucks," said Carranza. "I got really excited that this would be the first time I could see them since everything in the last few years. It's just hard."

She's not alone. Seventeen flights out of Winnipeg's airport were delayed or cancelled outright as of 11 a.m. Friday.

Several flights out of the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport were delayed or cancelled Friday morning. (Joanne Roberts/CBC)

Carranza says she's extremely frustrated with the situation. The delay in travel likely means some members of her family won't be able to make the trip at all because of their work schedules.

"We're doing the best to try and find something to try and make it all work, but it's tough," she said.

The travel trouble began earlier this week, when an unusually heavy snowfall hit B.C.'s South Coast on Monday night through Tuesday morning, leading to hundreds of cancelled or delayed flights there.

With a major storm now also hitting Ontario and Quebec, WestJet proactively cancelled flights late Thursday at several airports in those provinces, as well as British Columbia.

Janelle Neufeld was at Winnipeg's airport Friday morning, hoping to fly home to Toronto for Christmas, but her flight was also cancelled.

"Obviously a lot of people are frustrated right now, so hopefully the wait line isn't too long. But I'm going to be on the phone, I guess, for the rest of the day trying to rebook my flight," Neufeld told CBC News.

"It sounds kind of like airports are just panicking and cancelling a lot of flights. I'd prefer to not be stuck on a plane, so I'm happy that it got cancelled in advance, but it's still really disappointing and kind of just makes you lose faith [in] airlines."

Tyler MacAfee, the vice-president of external affairs for the Winnipeg Airports Authority, says while the weather here is stable — if frigid — the storms in Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto are causing a ripple effect.

Thousands of people are affected by delays at those airports and in surrounding areas.

MacAfee advised travellers who know their flights are delayed or cancelled not to come to the airport, and to call their airlines to make other arrangements instead.

Those who are stranded at the airport will receive the help they need, he said.

"Whatever we can do to help people, we're trying to do."

Travellers at the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport were forced to make calls to their airlines to rebook flights after a number were cancelled on Friday. (Darin Morash/CBC)

Evon Channer said he's frustrated his family didn't receive a notification that their Sunwing flight to Varadero, Cuba, was delayed more than 12 hours. They only found out when they arrived at the airport.

"A simple email or better communication would have made a huge difference, so we wouldn't be so stressed," Channer said.

Another traveller CBC News spoke to said they experienced the same problem with the same airline.

CBC News has requested a comment from Sunwing, but didn't immediately receive a response.

Channer said the delay ruined the first day of his planned trip to Cuba.

"That's time we were looking forward to."