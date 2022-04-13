Brandon residents brave high winds, poor visibility as storm rages through Manitoba

In Brandon and the Westman area, people are hunkering down as the storm blowing through Manitoba creates high winds and reduced visibility.

Winds gusted up to 80 km/h in Brandon Wednesday afternoon.

As of Wednesday evening, the Trans-Canada Highway remained closed from Headingley, Man., to the Saskatchewan border. On the outskirts of Brandon, visibility was reduced to 50 metres or less.

Those who had to be on the roads within the city said there was little traction.

Gordon Wallman, who spent the day delivering groceries for the local Co-op, said it was difficult to see where he was going.

A barrier with a 'road closed' sign on the Trans-Canada Highway in Brandon on Wednesday. (Travis Golby/CBC)

"I thought winter was over," he said.

"I knew it was coming, and I thought, ugh. I hope we don't get the 30, 40, 50 centimetres they're forecasting."

Brian Moran is homeless and slept at a friend's place in Brandon's west end Tuesday night.

He walked more than 10 blocks in the wind to the Blue Door drop-in centre in the city's downtown to stay warm during the day.

"It's pretty damn windy ... I'll tell you that," he said.

Brian Moran walked 10 blocks in the storm to get to Brandon's downtown drop-in centre to warm up. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Staff at the Blue Door said the drop-in centre has been busy. It usually sees about 25 to 50 people come through the doors during the day, but on Wednesday the centre was at full capacity, said site supervisor Teague Luhr.

"Our folks are at a heightened vulnerability due to this extreme weather. We are worried about frostbite and other adverse affects."

To prepare for the storm, the centre brought in extra food and other supplies to people could stay put if needed, said Kathleen Gareau, the Blue Door's service navigator.

"We knew there was no option to close with a storm like this with our vulnerable population, so we brought all of our supplies here," she said. "We're ready to be here for the next few days if that's what it comes to."

Brandon was hit with strong winds and heavy snow on Wednesday, making it difficult to get around the city. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

The City of Brandon's emergency manager says while crews are out plowing and trying to keep streets open, that doesn't mean you should be out.

"Don't think that the storm is over. Obviously there is more snow to come," said Tobin Praznik.

"We have roads closed already outside the city. As much as the businesses and everything are open, really make sure it's essential travel."

Environment Canada says blizzard conditions in the Brandon area are expected to last until Friday.

Some areas near Turtle Mountain toward Lake Manitoba may see a reprieve from the snow Wednesday afternoon, but high winds are expected to continue, the weather agency says.

The City of Brandon has closed its facilities through to Friday at this point, but says it will reassess later in the week when to reopen.