Snow won't go: Winter weather system stalls over southeastern Manitoba
A wintry weather system that was supposed to pass through the southeast corner of Manitoba on Wednesday has decided to linger for a little longer.
Highways east of Winnipeg extremely slippery
Environment Canada said the low pressure system, which originated in the American Midwest and is now over Lake Superior and covering much of northwestern Ontario, has stalled.
Since the western edge of it reached into Manitoba on Wednesday, the system has dropped 10-20 centimetres of snow in the area and another two to four centimetres is expected before it tapers off Thursday.
The conditions have made highways east of Winnipeg extremely slippery, with several reports of vehicles and semi-trailers in ditches.
A snowfall warning remains in effect for the following areas:
- Falcon Lake.
- West Hawk Lake.
- Pinawa.
- Seven Sisters Falls.
- Pointe du Bois.
- Rural municipality of Lac du Bonnet.
- Rural municipality of Reynolds, including Ste. Rita, Hadashville and Rennie.
- Rural municipality of Whitemouth, including Elma.
- Shoal Lake reserves.
- Rural municipality of Piney, including Sandilands and Sprague.
- Buffalo Point.
- Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.