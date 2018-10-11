Snow won't go: Winter weather system stalls over southeastern Manitoba

A wintry weather system that was supposed to pass through the southeast corner of Manitoba on Wednesday has decided to linger for a little longer.

Environment Canada said the low pressure system, which originated in the American Midwest and is now over Lake Superior and covering much of northwestern Ontario, has stalled.

Since the western edge of it reached into Manitoba on Wednesday, the system has dropped 10-20 centimetres of snow in the area and another two to four centimetres is expected before it tapers off Thursday.

A Purolator trailer sits in the ditch between the east and west lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway near Dufresne, Man., on Thursday morning. (Cameron MacIntosh/CBC)

The conditions have made highways east of Winnipeg extremely slippery, with several reports of vehicles and semi-trailers in ditches.

A snowfall warning remains in effect for the following areas: