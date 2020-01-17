Man dies after being hit by falling tree while working on northern Manitoba winter road

A 46-year-old man has died while working on a winter road leading into the northern Manitoba community of Red Sucker Lake, RCMP say.

The man was killed after being struck by a falling tree while working on the road on Jan. 14.

The initial investigation has determined that the falling tree was cut by another worker, police said in a Friday news release.

The man was rushed to the Red Sucker Lake nursing station, where he was pronounced dead.

The Island Lake RCMP detachment is working with Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health to investigate the incident.

Red Sucker Lake is 535 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.