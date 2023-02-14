Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Northern Manitoba communities hit with extreme cold weather

Some northern Manitoba communities are dealing with extremely cold.

Wind chill forecast to make it feel like –45

CBC News ·
Pictures shows a frozen window.
The extreme cold has returned to northern Manitoba. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

Extreme cold weather has hit northern Manitoba in the Tadoule Lake and Brochet areas.

The wind chill will make it feel like –45 on Tuesday, Environment Canada says in a weather alert.

The extreme wind chill values are expected to moderate during the day.

Extreme cold warnings are sent when very cold temperatures or wind chill brings an elevated risk of health issues such as hypothermia and frostbite.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now