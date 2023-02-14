Northern Manitoba communities hit with extreme cold weather

Extreme cold weather has hit northern Manitoba in the Tadoule Lake and Brochet areas.

The wind chill will make it feel like –45 on Tuesday, Environment Canada says in a weather alert.

The extreme wind chill values are expected to moderate during the day.

Extreme cold warnings are sent when very cold temperatures or wind chill brings an elevated risk of health issues such as hypothermia and frostbite.

