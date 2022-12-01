Frigid switch in weather 'pouring down' on southern Manitoba

Grab your woollies, Manitoba, because the mild start to the winter season has come to an end. But don't lose hope, a milder trend will return, Canada's weather guru says.

"Things are about to change, really change, and I think come Monday, you'll know where you live," said Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips.

"We're seeing this cold air.… Nothing can block it. It just comes pouring down and it will grab every square centimetre of the province. So we're talking about colder than normal for the first, say, two weeks of December.

"We're going to see temperatures that are many degrees, maybe 15 to 20 degrees, colder than you'd have for that time of year. And that's still a month away from typically the coldest moment of the winter."

It will feel even more shocking to the system because most people haven't had time to adjust. Winnipeggers have been treated to six consecutive months with temperatures warmer than normal, including November, Phillips told CBC Manitoba Information Radio host Marcy Markusa.

"You normally get about three days below –20 C in November — you had none of those. You had less snow than normal, less precipitation than normal," he said.

Saskatoon and Edmonton, in comparison, had eight days when the mercury fell below –20 C in November.

"So you've been more in the balmy weather," Phillips said. "The coldest moment you've had, it might have been last night."

Wednesday's overnight low sunk to –19.3 C in Winnipeg after a daytime high of just –10.9 C. The normal for this time of year is a high of –7 C and overnight low of –16 C.

Last week the city was still enjoying highs of nearly 5 C.

Phillips said prolonged warm fall weather kept heat in the land and lakes, helping to temper the shift to winter.

"It just took its time. It's not really grabbed hold of you, [but] that's about to change," he said.

Environment Canada on Thursday issued snowfall and extreme cold warnings for part of the province.

Parts of southwestern Manitoba are expected to see snowfall intensify through Thursday as a low pressure system develops south of the international border.

Amounts between 10-20 cm are forecast to fall over the western Parklands region before the snow tapers off midday Friday.

Meanwhile, bitterly cold wind chill values between –45 and –50 have descended on the Tadoule Lake area in northern Manitoba. The cold air mass is expected to linger there at least into the start of next week.

Mild trend in new year

Canada is entering yet another La Niña-influenced winter, the third in a row. That means ocean waters at the surface in the eastern Pacific Ocean are running colder.

It's the opposite of El Niño, when those water temperatures trend warmer.

But Phillips doesn't see this winter as being as oppressive as the last one, which constantly blanketed the province in extreme cold and then dumped twice the amount of snow that Winnipeg normally gets.

"[La Niña] doesn't always give you a colder than normal winter, and this one is on its last legs. We think it's already peaked," he said.

Although long-range forecasts are for a colder-than-normal winter out west, it is expected to be warmer than normal in the east.

"My sense is that it's good where you live, because you're in the centre of the country," Phillips said. "There are times in this winter when you're actually closer to the warmer zone in Ontario than you are to the cold pole that would be more in Alberta and northern Saskatchewan."

So although the temperature is quickly changing now, "it's not as if the cold is going to set in and you're in there for the long haul," he said.

He anticipates a kind of yo-yo winter, with moments that demand balaclavas and parkas, then others that almost feel like spring.

"The good news is that the worst part of the winter just may be outside your window in the next two weeks, because we think that conditions seem to be improving into January, February, March," Phillips said.

"I think we can say it looks like winter is going to be shorter this year. It already started that way — you can't count November in the winter column for this year for sure.

"So if you can weather the next two weeks, hey, I think you'll be OK."