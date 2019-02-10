Winter warriors: How to master driving in Winnipeg's extreme winter

Winter driving in Winnipeg is no drive in the park, so to speak, but when a good dump of snow is combined with days of frigid cold, maneuvering through the streets can be like trying to drive on the moon.

It's something Mukesh Kaushal knows more than a thing or two about.

The veteran Winnipeg driving instructor has been teaching new and old drivers how to handle the snow banks and ruts for the last 15 years.

He has one major piece of advice for making it home safely in the conditions the city has seen since last week's snow storm and weeks of extreme cold weather warnings — take it easy.

"You cannot drive like it's summer," he said. "You have to be extra careful."

Winnipeg driving instructor, Mukesh Kaushal, right, took CBC Manitoba reporter Sean Kavanagh on a drive through Winnipeg this week to point out tips on navigating city streets in winter. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

It may seem like common-sense advice to a hardened Winnipeg driver, but for many of his students, including young drivers and new Canadians, learning the tricks of winter driving is a must, says Kaushal.

It's something he understands well — he had never seen conditions like we deal with in Manitoba before coming to Canada from India when he was 25 years old.

"Younger drivers have an easier time because they've been driving with their parents, they know how the winter is," he said.

"But it is hard for the new Canadians because this is totally new."

Tips for the road

He says the tips he gives young drivers and new Canadians are just as important for veteran winter drivers to remember too.

Things like how to handle deep icy ruts, especially while changing lanes.

"You have to take control of the wheel, and do it slowly," he explains.

"Do not touch the brake and the accelerator, just go easy on it. Ease over the ruts slowly."

He also says it's important to be careful around intersections when streets are icy.

It's important to drive over hard, icy ruts slowly when changing lanes, says Winnipeg driving instructor Mukesh Kaushal. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

"If you don't start slowing down half-a-block away, you're going to hit somebody," he says, adding that tapping the brakes is key, not slamming them, especially with ABS brakes.

"In Manitoba, that's not going to work, it's just too slick."

He says blind spots created by snow banks that grow at corners are dangerous. He tells his students to creep up slowly, and never cross unless they're sure it's safe.

"Because you don't want to put yourself or someone else in danger," he says.

"What you can do is stop and just creep (up) as much you can —you have to go little by little, not fast, but slow."

And lastly Kaushal says everyone driving in Winnipeg winters should have winter tires.

"Otherwise, you're taking a big chance," he said. "We all think we are good drivers, but those tires help."