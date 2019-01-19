Emergency shelters in need of donations as Winnipeg remains frozen in cold snap

Homeless shelters are in need of donations to help clients stay warm as icy temperatures continue in Winnipeg.

According to Environment Canada, extreme cold weather warnings blanketed nearly all of Manitoba on Saturday, including Winnipeg.

The Salvation Army's Maj. Rob Kerr said while the agency's emergency shelter usually has capacity for about 40 people per evening, when temperatures drop they can see an additional 10 to 20 people a night who need a place to sleep.

"When we come into cold weather like this we activate a different approach to admission, whereby we won't turn someone away — we'll find them space within the building," said Kerr.

Temperatures in Winnipeg hovered around –25 C Saturday afternoon, but the temperature is expected to dip to –31 C Saturday night and feel like –40 with the wind chill.

Kerr said once temperatures drop below –10 C, staff are out on the street overnight in the Salvation Army's extreme environment response vehicle looking to assist people in need.

"We're doing everything we can for them," said Kerr.

"Our ultimate goal would be, obviously, to transport them somewhere that's warm and safe for the night. If we can't, then we'll do whatever we can to help them stay warm and stay safe where they are."

Donations of warm clothing needed

Kerr said right now, the Salvation Army is in need of warm clothing including, scarves, hats, mitts and men's winter coats.

"We give them away as much as we possibly can to people in need, so the more of those we have the better off we are to help people," said Kerr.

People can also contact Salvation Army and make a financial donation to support the response vehicle or to help purchase warm clothing, he said.

Siloam Mission's Luke Thiessen said the shelter has put out a call for all winter clothing.

He said there's also a need for other items like men's and women's underwear, cold and pain medication, and lip balm.

"Those things that you find yourself going to the pharmacy or the grocery store and stocking up on when it gets cold outside, our folks, the people in our community need them just as much," Thiessen said.

"That's something that is really helpful for us, especially when the temperatures drop."

Thiessen said Siloam's emergency shelter can take in 110 people each night, but during winter months staff often have to find overnight accommodations for people they don't have a bed for.

"It's unfortunate that we have to redirect people at all," Said Thiessen.

"But we're fortunate that we can work with other agencies and shelters and be able to say, 'It looks like there's space at another shelter,' and redirect them … so that we know that everybody has a place they can go."