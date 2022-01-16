Map of winter activities in Winnipeg meant to help people find fun easily, creator says

A Winnipeg woman is creating a map to help people living in the city have some fun in the snow.

Carol Cassell, also known as the "Mapping Winnipeg Woman," built a guide with dozens of popular and lesser-known locations for sledding, skating and cross-country skiing all over the city.

"Not everyone knows their community very well, or their neighborhood, and they might not know where to look to get information about where there's sledding and skating and outdoor activities. So this map, it just makes it easy," she said in an interview with Stephanie Cram on CBC Manitoba's Weekend Morning Show on Sunday.

Some of the places on the map are owned and maintained by the City of Winnipeg, but others are spots recommended by people living in the area.

This isn't the first time Cassell has built a map.

Carol Cassel created a map of different spots to go skating, skiing and sledding in Winnipeg. (Mapping Winnipeg/Google Maps)

It all started about six years ago when she began mapping houses decked out in Halloween and Christmas decorations in her neighbourhood of Transcona.

When the pandemic hit, Cassell decided to widen the maps to feature all of Winnipeg so everyone would be able to enjoy the decorations.

Since then, she's created a map of all the outdoor summertime activities.

"I really find that helping other people and spreading some joy fills my cup. This hobby of doing the maps has really helped me through the hardships that came with being in lockdown in the pandemic," Cassell said.

Where to go

If you're looking for a fun place to go sledding, Cassell has 27 points on the map for that.

For the thrill seekers, she has a recommendation.

"I think the huge slide at Fort Whyte Alive may not be super well known for those statements because they have a very long slide that goes down on to the pond. That's a pretty fun location," she said.

If you like sledding at Westview Park, also known as Garbage Hill, there are 26 other spots to check out on the Winnipeg Winter Activities map. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

For skaters, she recommends Arctic Glacier Winter Park.

To recommend more spots for the map, get in touch with Cassell at mappingwinnipeg@gmail.com.