Convicted sex offender with lengthy criminal history again released from prison

A convicted sex offender with a lengthy criminal record is expected to live in Winnipeg after being released from prison on Thursday.

The Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit said Winston George Thomas, 43, is considered high risk to re‑offend in a sexual and/or sexually violent manner. The unit said all females, both adults and children, are at risk.

Thomas has a history of sexual and violent offences and numerous breaches of probation orders and recognizances.

In 2003, he was convicted of breaking into a woman's house and sexually assaulting her. In 2006, he was convicted of sexually assaulting another woman. In 2008, he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Thomas has also been convicted of aggravated assault, assault and assaulting a peace officer, police said on Friday.

Police have put out several similar warnings about Thomas in recent years.

Police said Thomas is subject to supervised probation order until Dec. 13, 2020, which includes conditions that he:

does not consume alcohol, non-prescription drugs and other intoxicants.

abide by a daily curfew of 11 p.m. – 7 a.m. and comply with curfew checks.

attend, participate and complete all assessments, treatments, programming and counselling as directed by probation officer; and

does not own, possess or carry a weapon.

Police said this information is provided to allow the public to protect themselves, and any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct directed at Thomas will not be tolerated.