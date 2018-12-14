Police investigating after body found in building on Young Street
Winnipeg police's homicide unit are investigating a suspicious death after a man's body was found earlier this week.
Death deemed suspicious after body reported Monday afternoon
Winnipeg police's homicide unit are investigating a suspicious death after a man's body was found earlier this week.
Police got the report about the body in a building in the 100 block of Young Street around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, police said in a news release Friday.
The body belonged to an adult male, police said. The death was deemed suspicious.
Police said no further information is available at this time.