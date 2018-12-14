Skip to Main Content
Police investigating after body found in building on Young Street

Winnipeg police's homicide unit are investigating a suspicious death after a man's body was found earlier this week.

Death deemed suspicious after body reported Monday afternoon

Winnipeg police say the body was found in a building in the 100 block of Young Street. (CBC)

Police got the report about the body in a building in the 100 block of Young Street around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, police said in a news release Friday.

The body belonged to an adult male, police said. The death was deemed suspicious.

Police said no further information is available at this time.

