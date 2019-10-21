Winnipeg Transit outfits inspectors with protective vests

Winnipeg Transit unveiled the protective vests it is outfitting inspectors with on Monday, as part of the City of Winnipeg's ongoing commitment to safety.

Transit inspectors are "the first line of defense" when situations arise including if a passenger doesn't pay a fare, or someone is sleeping on the bus, says Winnipeg Transit manager of operations Randy Tonnellier.

And while police are called whenever a situation on a bus becomes violent, Tonnellier said there have been instances where inspectors have been assaulted.

"[The vests] are an added level of protection for our inspectors," Tonnellier said, adding they protect against knives and low-calibre bullets.

Nav Gill, who has been an inspector for three years, wore the vest for the first time on Monday.

"You don't know when you'll come across... someone carrying a knife, so it's good to actually have some kind of protection which will protect you from stabbing and slashing," Gill said, adding he comes across unruly passengers on a daily basis.

Cindy Arsenault, an inspector in training, said the extra protection makes her feel more comfortable conducting on-the-job duties.

"You go into some situations and go, 'This is intense. I really hope I make it home at the end of the night,'" Arsenault said. "Having something like [the vests] is just really comforting having this level of safety."

St. Boniface Coun. Matt Allard told reporters inspectors are the only Transit workers provided with the protective vests. He also added there are ongoing discussions about if inspectors should be allowed to put hands on people who are causing a ruckus.

Tonnellier said there are 50 Transit inspectors being outfitted with vests, and the total cost is about $65,000.