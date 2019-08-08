Campaign calls on city to celebrate diverse traditions by officially acknowledging more holidays

A group seeking to foster greater inclusion of minority groups in Canadian society wants city officials in Winnipeg to add a few more holidays to the list of official celebrations.

Organizers of a campaign called WinnLove have put together a campaign calling on Mayor Brian Bowman to recognize a wider range of cultural holidays.

"I think we live in a multi-ethnic society, but I don't think we live in a multicultural society, and that's what this whole pledge aims to achieve," Rehman Abdulrehman during an interview with Marcy Markusa, host of CBC Manitoba's morning radio show Information Radio. The Winnipeg psychologist, who specializes in diversity and inclusion, is an organizer of WinnLove.

Traditional European and Christian holidays are widely observed in Canada, with many designated as statutory holidays — but many major holidays from other cultures such as Eid al-Fitr, Rosh Hashanah and Chinese New Year don't get the same level of recognition.

At the municipal level, official civic acknowledgment of celebrations from other cultures not only helps minority groups feel included but has benefits for the majority as well, Abdulrehman said.

"It also informs and educates people who are not from that community. So it creates a sense of harmony," he said.

Excluding celebrations from other cultures can also have harmful effects on the majority, Abdulrehman said.

"It artificially increases a sense of self-worth in a culture and an ethnic identity when you don't have that inclusion," he said.

Petition calls for city to review holiday list

A letter posted by WinnLove on the petition website change.org calls on Mayor Bowman to find some way of marking diverse cultural celebrations city-wide. One idea put forward would see lights set up around the city which could be programmed to glow in different colours, according to the holiday.

It also asks the city to review the list of holidays it currently recognizes, and explore the possibility of adding new holidays or renaming existing ones to include other cultural celebrations.

Although the City of Winnipeg cannot unilaterally declare a new civic holiday, Abdulrehman wants the mayor's help in taking this initiative to the provincial government.

A statement from Bowman's office says the mayor has done a number of things since taking office to recognize and celebrate cultural holidays.

"Prayers for Ramadan were hosted this year at City Hall for the first time. A Hanukkah celebration was hosted at City Hall this past December, as well," the statement said.

"Cultural holidays are regularly recognized through announcements and events. The mayor is certainly open to hearing if more can be done."

Which holidays we celebrate may seem like a small thing to those whose traditions are officially acknowledged, Abdulrehman said, but members of minority groups often see it as more pressing issue.

"Most of the time people [from majority cultures] don't get the sense of urgency about being inclusive, because they don't have the lived experience of experiencing discrimination," he said.