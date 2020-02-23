About 100 people gathered at the future home of a Winnipeg homeless shelter on Saturday to march in support of people living without a roof over their head.

A total of 65 walkers and 35 volunteers took part in Winnipeg, as people across North America participated in separate events at different centres. Hosted by Main Street Project, the non-profit organization's director of development said the event is known as the 'Coldest Night of the Year' fundraising walk.

But no one was complaining that the above-zero conditions on Saturday afternoon were far from frigid, and people came prepared to battle the winter weather.

"A couple of days ago, it was –38, and we didn't lose any or gain any walkers, so I think people knew what they were getting into," director Anastasia Ziprick said.

She described the fundraiser as a family-friendly walk to raise money and awareness for local initiatives that tackle homelessness.

Anastasia Ziprick, who is the non-profit's director of development, says the funds raised will pay for Main Street Project's outreach patrol van, an emergency shelter and a warming centre with a community health clinic for homeless people. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Routes directed participants on a two-kilometre or five-kilometre journey.

A map of the walk route shows a loop starting from the future home of Main Street Project's warming centre and community health clinic for the homeless at Main Street and Logan Avenue. The path takes them down the waterfront along the Red River at the edge of South Point Douglas to The Forks, downtown and the Exchange District.

Hot chocolate and cookies were set up at warm-up stations along the way. It ended back at Main Street Project for dinner.

"[For] our community supporters, friends, families, university students, church groups, our regular volunteers, [it's] just a good excuse for everybody to get together and do something fun," said Ziprick.

In the months leading up to the walk, people who signed up had asked their peers to pledge dollars in support of the cause. For the second year in a row, proceeds will go toward helping Main Street Project cover the cost of its programs and services.

"We use it to support our programs like our cold weather response," including an outreach patrol van, an emergency shelter and a shelter coming to the Mitchell Fabric building, Ziprick said.

The event raised close to $15,000, according to Main Street Project, to add to the $12,000 collected in last year's fundraiser. This year's goal was to raise $20,000 in total.

Giving back

Aynsley Rosin, who co-owns a local bakery, raised more than $1,800 for the group working to end homelessness.

"They do so much great work in the community," she said.

Participant Aynsley Rosin said it meant a lot to her to be able to give back to the community at Saturday's event. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Sweet Impressions Bakery runs its own Bake the World a Better Place campaign, which involves staff selecting four local charities — including Main Street Project — to donate a portion of its sales to each year. Their team raised around $3,000 in total.

"Just being able to give back to the community and help out wherever I can, it means a lot to me," she said Saturday, before setting out on foot.