Rap star Common, Bobby McFerrin announced for 2019 Jazz Winnipeg Festival

A musician with multiple Grammys and an Oscar to his name is coming to this year's Jazz Winnipeg Festival.

The lineup for the 30th annual festival, announced Friday, will be headlined by rap star Common.

Jazz Winnipeg artistic director Mike Falk says luck, timing and a whole lot of patience goes into booking artists for the festival.

"It's a really fluid process," he said of working with agents and artists to get the final lineup together.

"It's the nature of the beast.… The festival lineup that you're seeing today is, like, the ninth or 10th conglomeration of artists."

This year's festival runs June 18-23, and in addition to big-name touring acts, will include local favourites like Apollo Suns, the Dirty Catfish Brass Band, Rayannah, Royal Canoe and the Winnipeg Jazz Orchestra.

Headliners include Chicago-born Common, who has won three Grammys as well as an Academy Award for best original song. He'll play the Centennial Concert Hall June 20.

Winnipeg's Royal Canoe are among the local acts performing at the festival. (CBC Music/YouTube)

Acclaimed rapper Noname, another Chicagoan, will take the stage at the Burton Cummings Theatre June 19.

New Orleans funk outfit Galactic plays the Burt June 21, Canadian pop duo Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine will play the Garrick Theatre June 22, and Bobby McFerrin — best known for his 1988 hit Don't Worry, Be Happy — closes out the festival June 23 at the Burt.

Last year's festival saw some of the touring acts that would normally play local clubs take the stage at the Cube in Old Market Square for free performances. That will happen again this year, Falk said.

Performers slated to play the Cube include London-based psychedelic jazz band The Comet is Coming, Latin-percussion ensemble Rio Mira from South America, and Polaris Prize-nominated rap group Snotty Nose Rez Kids.

The Jazz for Lunch series will also return this year with performances planned over the lunch hour at Parlour Coffee throughout the festival and at Old Market Square on June 20 and 21.

To see the full lineup for this year's festival go to jazzwinnipeg.com.

