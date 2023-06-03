Winnipegosis RCMP looking for suspect in 2022 hit-and-run that left man with life-altering injuries

Winnipegosis RCMP are still looking for the culprit in a hit-and-run on Provincial Road 272 that injured a pedestrian last July.

A 24-year-old man from Pine Creek First Nation was walking along the road when he was hit by a vehicle heading south, a Friday statement from the RCMP says.

At about 2:25 a.m. on July 17, 2022, RCMP responded to a report of the collision and found the man with serious life-threatening injuries.

The man was brought to the hospital and later to Winnipeg for additional treatment, RCMP say. He has suffered life-altering injuries.

When RCMP were at the scene of the collision, officers received a report about a vehicle on fire a short distance away in Camperville. Officers and the local fire department went to the scene and found a brown 2013 Ford Escape with damage consistent with being involved in a front-end collision, RCMP say.

Winnipegosis RCMP ask anyone with information about the events before and after the hit and run to contact the Winnipegosis RCMP at 204-656-7003, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at www.maniobacrimestoppers.com .

