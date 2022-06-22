Winnipeggers worried about aid getting to victims of deadly Afghanistan earthquake

Winnipeggers from Afghanistan are worried after an earthquake in the eastern region of the country killed at least 1,000 people and levelled hundreds of houses.

The 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck the provinces of Paktika and Khost around 1:30 a.m. local time, when most families were asleep inside their homes. In addition to the dead, at least 1,500 people have been injured.

"It's a very remote area and given the current circumstances of Afghanistan, you know, given the humanitarian crisis, I'm worried, because how people are going to get treated, how the humanitarian aid will get there?" said Ariana Yaftali, co-founder of the Afghan Canadian Women's Organization.

Infrastructure in the region is in poor condition, she said.

Making matters worse, political instability in the country since the Taliban retook control last year has led many international aid organizations to leave.

"Taliban does not have the ability, the capacity, the willingness to help the people of Afghanistan," Yaftali said.

Many countries, including Canada, no longer have embassies in the country, meaning aid will have to be co-ordinated through the United Nations, she said. Most international airlines refuse to fly into the country, and humanitarian organizations are reluctant to hand money over to the Taliban.

Yaftali wants aid organizations in Canada and the federal government to step up.

"Canada's made a commitment right at the beginning when the Taliban took over Afghanistan, to bring 40,000 Afghan refugees. We are still seeing that government is moving very slow, still families are there. So any kind of humanitarian support, including bringing them to safety, would be highly appreciated."

Footage from Paktika province near the Pakistan border showed victims being carried into helicopters to be airlifted from the area, according to the Associated Press.

Others were treated on the ground. One resident could be seen receiving IV fluids while sitting in a plastic chair outside the rubble of his home and still more were sprawled on gurneys. Other images showed residents picking through clay bricks and other rubble from destroyed stone houses.

Powerful quake in Afghanistan kills at least 920 people Duration 2:36 A powerful earthquake has struck a rural, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan, killing at least 920 people and injuring 600 others, authorities said.

Abdul Farid Ahmad, a former Afghan journalist living in Winnipeg, worries about friends he knows in the region hit by the devastating earthquake.

Homes in the rural area are not very strong, he said, and he's heard entire families have been killed.

"All victims are from the rural area," he said. "The houses and the buildings, which are in the rural areas, are not that strong as in the cities."

People in Winnipeg speaking to contacts in the country fear there will be a significant rise in the death toll.

The Afghan Red Crescent Society sent 4,000 blankets, 800 tents and 800 kitchen kits to the affected area, according to Abdul Wahid Rayan, the director-general of the state-run Bakhtar News Agency.

The Italian medical aid group Emergency, which still operates in Afghanistan, said it sent seven ambulances and staff to the areas closest to the quake zone.

At the moment, the death toll is equal to that of a quake in 2002 in northern Afghanistan. Both that and the most recent earthquake are the deadliest since 1998, when a 6.1-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tremors in Afghanistan's remote northeast killed at least 4,500 people.