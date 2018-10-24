Winnipeggers vote to keep Portage and Main closed, CBC projects

Winnipeg's most iconic intersection will not reopen to pedestrian traffic if voters have their way, CBC's decision desk projects.

Voters were asked to vote "yes" or "no" on the question, "Do you support the opening of Portage and Main to pedestrian crossings?"

While the results of the plebiscite are non-binding, both Brian Bowman and Jenny Motkaluk said they would honour the result.

Vote Open campaign spokesperson Adam Dooley called the results "super disappointing."

He said it would be difficult to win support for any public works project through a plebiscite.

"I think we've raised a lot of issues, and … this issue isn't going away, and I don't think we'll going away, either," Dooley said.

"At some point those barricades have to come down, when the intersection is repaired, and I think that there'll be an opportunity to continue discussion. I just hope it isn't by a plebiscite and I hope it's not as divisive as this one has been."

Dooley said he also hopes the new city council deals with some of the downtown traffic and accessibility issues identified during the campaign.

A CBC-commissioned Probe Research poll conducted in August found a majority of respondents — 67 per cent — opposed the idea of reopening the Portage and Main intersection. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

Council approved the plebiscite question — the first in Winnipeg in 35 years — in July. The intersection was closed to above-ground pedestrian traffic in 1979, sending pedestrian traffic to an underground concourse.

Reopening the intersection to pedestrians was part of Bowman's successful 2014 mayoral campaign, but North Kildonan Coun. Jeff Browaty pushed for the plan to go to a vote, saying at the time he felt that it wasn't something most Winnipeggers wanted.

Motkaluk said the plan was nothing more than a vanity project for Bowman and the money could be better spent on other things.

Initially, reopening the intersection was projected to cost $11.6 million, including the cost of purchasing more buses to offset rush-hour transit delays.

Plebiscite results aside, the city will still go ahead with $2 million in needed repairs to the intersection.

The city said earlier this year that even with a "no" vote on reopening the intersection, the repairs, both above and below ground, could result in the removal of some of the concrete barricades.

Poll showed strong opposition

A CBC-commissioned Probe Research poll conducted in August found a majority of respondents — 67 per cent — opposed the idea of opening the intersection.

The poll suggested the three main reasons for that opposition were concerns about traffic delays, costs and the potential for collisions between cars and pedestrians.

Those who said they wanted the intersection reopened cited concerns about accessibility for people in wheelchairs, the need to design downtown for pedestrians as well as cars, and concerns about safety in the underground concourse and stairwells, according to the poll.

After council approved putting the question on the ballot, a group of Winnipeggers started a Vote Open campaign and pushed for the removal of the barricades, saying reopening the intersection would help revitalize downtown.