Winnipeg begins to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth

Many people in Winnipeg will say their goodbyes to Queen Elizabeth when her funeral is held on Monday, but some have already begun.

St. John's Anglican Cathedral is hosting a memorial service on Monday night. In-person attendance is by invitation only, but it will be available to watch live online.

Paul Johnson, the dean of the church, says he was shocked and saddened to hear of the Queen's sudden passing.

"It's something you know is going to happen, but when it happens so quickly … We saw her on Tuesday with not one but two prime ministers. And then Thursday, she died," he said.

Johnson says many people at the church have known her as the only monarch. It was important to the church to hold a memorial for her because of the connections between the Anglican Church of Canada and the Church of England.

"There's a long historical, and I think emotional connection to the monarchy — especially with her," Johnson said.

The memorial will be an Anglican service with the cathedral's bells tolling 96 times, once for each year of her life, something Johnson says is a tradition.

Johnson says the church wanted to accommodate everyone who wanted to come, but the cathedral isn't big enough.

He says he's invited many interfaith people, including a Jewish cantor who will be singing a psalm — an historic first for the church — as well as people from the Indigenous and Muslim communities, some of whom are taking part in the memorial.

"We have a wide variety of interfaith guests, as [the Queen] would have wanted, of course," Johnson said.

The memorial begins on Monday evening at 7:00 p.m. It will close with the Royal anthem, God Save Our Precious King.

The memorial service at St. John's Anglican Cathedral is by invitation only, but will be available to view online. (Trevor Brine/CBC News)

The Province of Manitoba is also holding a memorial for the Queen.

A 21-gun salute will take place at 10 a.m. Monday on the south grounds of the Legislative Building. It will be followed by a Royal gun salute of 96 rounds to honour each year of the Queen's life.

On Sunday morning, members of The St. Andrew's Society gathered at the statue of Queen Victoria in the English Gardens.

Colin Tighe, 16, led onlookers to the statue as he played his bagpipes in honour of the Queen. The teen, who is a member of the Lord Selkirk Robert Fraser Memorial Pipe Band, says he was honoured to be chosen to participate in the memorial.

"At the end of the day, I love playing for her and honouring her," he said.

Tighe's performance of a series of laments was followed by a brief moment of silence.

Dwight MacAulay, who is a part of the society and met the Queen on several occasions, says the memorial is a time to reflect on her memory and to "reflect on what she meant to all of us."

MacAulay met the Queen in his capacity as chief of protocol with the Province of Manitoba. He was a part of the team that organized her visits.

"Getting to meet with the Queen was surreal. I think it's very, very special," he said.

MacAulay met her in Manitoba in 1984, 2002 and in 2010. He also met her once at Windsor Castle.

Colin Tighe, 16, makes his way towards the statue of Queen Victoria at Assiniboine Park where he played several laments to honour the passing of Queen Elizabeth. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Some Winnipeggers took time on Sunday to reflect on the Queen's long legacy by travelling to Polo Park to view her portrait.

Vandana Prakash, who immigrated from India, said she grew up learning about the Queen and her country's history with Britain. Although Prakash said India was "ruined by the British for many years," a part of her still mourns the monarch's passing.

"It's really unfortunate. She was a mom, she was a grandmom like all of us would be, so it is sad," she said.

Lorelai Curtis, who was also viewing the Queen's portrait, says still she has currency that's not in circulation with the Queen's portrait. She believes it's "a little more special" now.

"I don't think anybody could ever replace what she did in my lifetime," Curtis said.

The iconic portrait, which measures at 5-by-7 metres, was once a frequent sight at Winnipeg Jets games.

The portrait is on loan to Polo Park from its original owner, Ron D'Errico.