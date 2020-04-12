Winnipeggers hold Easter drivebys for grandparents isolated during COVID-19

Many Canadians are celebrating the long weekend differently, as health officials urge families not to gather with anyone outside of their household to slow the spread of COVID-19.

But that hasn't stopped some from finding creative ways to spread holiday cheer from a distance — including surprising seniors staying inside.

Winnipegger Rose Morrison, a 93-year-old great grandmother, got a real surprise Sunday when she went out for a walk with her daughter, and instead was greeted with a car parade featuring two dozen family members.

"I wondered what all those cars were coming, but then all of a sudden, it twigged on me, uh oh!" she said with a laugh.

"I'm in my house all the time, so to see all these people, that's something!"

93-year-old Rose Morrison is hard to trick, according to her family. But she was surprised when she went for a walk with her daughter, and instead saw dozen of cars drive by outside her home filled with children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. (Travis Golby/CBC)

The parade included a dozen cars with children, grandchildren, and even great-grandchildren. The family even printed off the faces of family members who couldn't be there, and serenaded Morrison afterwards with bagpipe music.

The idea came for the parade came from her grandson who lives in Yellowknife and couldn't travel home for Easter with his family because of the pandemic.

"She was quite blown away," said Morrison's son-in-law Howard Skrypnyk. "She has a very keen eye and ear. Her mind is always going and you can't pull one over on Rose very often, and she said today that she was completely surprised."

The Easter parade was organized by Morrison's grandson, who couldn't make it home from Yellowknife to celebrate because of COVID-19. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Morrison is savvy on Facetime, and has been able to stay in touch with family, but lives alone and is missing her usual busy routine, which includes going to the gym three times a week, Skrypnyk said.

The surprises continued an hour later when the Luxton neighbourhood got a drive-by from six-year-old Amelia, who sang from a firetruck.

That was a special treat for 94-year-old Anna Zmiyiwsky, who has been isolated for weeks because of the pandemic.

"She has been in isolation, and my son and his girlfriend decided to surprise her and bring the big fire truck down today," said Anna's daughter-in-law Daria Zmiyiwsky.

"She heard the sirens, and said to my husband, 'What, is there a fire? The fire truck pulled up ... although my mother-in-law can't see, at 94 she was so happy to hear the sound of a child singing," she said.

Six year old serenades Winnipeg grandmother from fire truck. 1:04

Anna, who is blind, normally lives in a long-term care home in Ontario, but came to stay with family in Winnipeg during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"She's talked about it all afternoon, and the smile on her face, just saying how this little girl sang so sweetly. The neighbours came out, and phoned me after and said this made their day," Daria Zmiyiwsky said.

"It was a day of real reflection … it was a real day of peace for all of us."