Trio of Winnipeggers eager to high dive into inaugural world junior championships

Three Winnipeg high school students are set to make aquatics history next month.

Anna Wylie, Adam Cohen and Alex Tiaglei are among a small group of athletes who will represent Canada at the first high diving world junior championships in Montreal.

This is a relatively new discipline where divers jump from up to 27 metres. By comparison, Olympic divers use a three-metre springboard or 10-metre platform.

"Before I did high diving, whenever I would see high diving, it seemed insane to me — just being that high and doing all those flips," Cohen said. "Now I can envision myself doing those harder, scarier dives that I thought seemed impossible before.

"I'm capable of doing these crazy dives."

Adam Cohen, 17, is stoked to wear the red and white and represent Canada in high diving at the upcoming junior world championships. (Submitted by Adam Cohen)

Wylie and Tiaglei both reached the podium at the first Canadian high diving championships, which were held last month in Montreal. Wylie took bronze in the junior girls' 14- to 16-year-old division and Tiaglei was third in the junior boys' 17- to 19-year-old division.

Last month's Canadian championships also served as a qualifier for worlds, and Tiaglei was pumped to hear his score was enough to earn him a return trip to Quebec.

"I'm going to be a little nervous, of course," Tiaglei said. "It is a huge event and it is a really big deal, but I'm definitely very excited to be in this event."

He and Cohen, both 17 years old, went to Bosnia and Herzegovina to attend the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series event in late August. They also spent time some time training with some of the world's premier high divers.

The two of them also jumped off the bridge in Mostar, where the circuit's divers jumped from.

"It does feel like quite a while in the air and you feel the wind blowing by your ears. And it feels like you're falling for a pretty long time, but it's just like a good rush of adrenalin and it's super fun," Tiaglei said of the sensation he gets high diving.

Molly Carlson of Canada dives from the 21-metre platform on Stari Most during the second competition day of the fifth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series on Aug. 26, 2022, in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina. (Romina Amato/Red Bull/Getty Images)

The boys also competed for Team Manitoba at the Canada Summer Games in southern Ontario this summer, both reaching the podium — Tiaglei once and Cohen three times.

But Cohen says there's something different about entering the water feet first, compared with the traditional head-first diving he's been doing competitively since Grade 3.

The Weekend Morning Show (Manitoba) 8:00 A Winnipeg diver just got added to the Canadian high diving team ... and he has only been high diving for months! He's spent his whole life diving ... and now he's going to represent Canada with dives WAY over 10 metres. Keisha Paul chats with Adam Cohen who is now on the Canadian high diving team for the world junior championships in Montreal.

"I have to sort of develop that muscle memory for the feet-first entry.… I was pretty bad at them at first, but the more you do them, the better you get and the more your body knows what to do," he said.

And unlike traditional springboard or platform diving's 10 jumps, there are only four jumps in high diving competitions.

Wylie, 15, is glad there isn't a 10-dive requirement in high diving because of the mental and physical strain on the body.

But she has taken an immediate interest in the sport.

'I absolutely love heights'

"The nerves are actually pretty high because the height … [but] I absolutely love heights and I'm not afraid to jump off any new heights," Wylie said.

She hasn't yet narrowed down her full diving repertoire, but Wylie is set on her most difficult dive, an inward fly.

Since there's no platform above 10 metres in Winnipeg, the trio have been training at the Pan Am Pool, working on elements of their dives as they prepare for world juniors.

High diving is relatively new at the junior level internationally, and Diving Canada started putting money into it earlier this year.

Revolution Diving head coach Dallas Ludwick was alerted to Diving Canada's decision to start a junior high diving program in January.

"I just about jumped out of my seat. I was so excited," said Ludwick, who is also a coach with the junior national high diving team.

Adam Cohen, Alex Tiaglei and Anna Wylie have been training for high diving events at the Pan Am Pool in Winnipeg. (CBC)

By February, she had started building a training program for divers in her club who were interested in diving above the traditional platform height of 10 metres.

In the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, men dive from 27 metres, while women leap off platforms that stand 20 metres above water.

"I think that's where it all starts from, just people diving off cliffs and diving off bridges, and suddenly Red Bull looked at that and thought this was exciting," said Ken Stevens, executive director of Dive Manitoba.

At the junior level, divers jump from 12 or 15 metres. Wylie will dive from 12 metres in Montreal, while Cohen and Tiaglei compete from the 15-metre platform.

Ludwick brought former Revolution Diving team member Aimee Harrison, who made her debut on the Red Bull circuit in 2019, back to Winnipeg to help run a training session with the athletes interested in high diving.

Aimee Harrison of Canada dives from the 21-metre platform at the Oslo Opera House during the final competition day for the fourth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series on Aug. 13, 2022, in Oslo, Norway. (Dean Treml/Red Bull/Getty Images)

"It's a really fun sport, and it's definitely scary, but at the same time it's really thrilling for kids who like that kind of thing," Ludwick said.

The FINA World Junior Diving Championships run from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, with the high diving competitions slated for the last two days of the event.