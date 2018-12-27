Governor General honours 4 Winnipeggers with Order of Canada

Four Winnipeggers are among 103 new appointments to the Order of Canada, one of the nation's highest honours.

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette ​designated three men and one woman from the middle province for the honour: an actor, a business leader and two researchers.

The individuals recommended by the order's advisory council have "enriched the lives of others and made a difference to this country." The four recipients from Winnipeg are: Leonard Joseph Cariou, Digvir Jayas, Doneta A. P. Brotchie and Ross D. Feldman.

Leonard Joseph (Len) Cariou

Cariou was recognized for his cultural contributions on and off stages and screens across the country.

Cariou, 79, who was born in St. Boniface, made his stage debut in a chorus of the musical comedy Damn Yankees! at Winnipeg's old Rainbow Stage nearly six decades ago.

He is famous for his portrayal of Sweeney Todd in the original Broadway cast, which won him the Tony Award for best actor in a musical.

Digvir Jayas

Jayas was nominated for his promotion of research in Canada and advancements in agriculture worldwide.

The University of Manitoba's vice-president (research and international) and a distinguished professor of the school originally graduated with a degree in agricultural engineering from G.B. Pant University, India in 1980 before completing post-graduate studies on the Prairies. Jayas has done significant work related to biosystems engineering, from looking at the quality of microwave-treated agricultural products to post-harvest technology.

In June, Payette named Jayas the vice-president of the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC), primarily responsible for leading and managing the council until May 2021.

Doneta A. P. Brotchie

Brotchie was nominated for her long-time work as a business leader and volunteer in the province.

Brotchie, who holds a business degree from the University of Manitoba, is listed on the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce's website as program director who was a key force behind the Bears on Broadway, a signature series of painted polar bears initially featured on the historic route through the city centre.

In 2006, Brotchie became the first woman elected president in the 132-year history of The Manitoba Club, according to her profile on the chamber's website. Brotchie has held executive positions and sat on a range of boards, including Winnipeg Art Gallery, The Winnipeg Foundation and The Grace Hospital Foundation.

Ross D. Feldman

Feldman was named for his leading research in the prevention and control of hypertension.

The St. Boniface Hospital researcher studied at Queen's University, University of Toronto and Vanderbilt University in Tennessee. Feldman is trained as a medical doctor in internal medicine and at the post-doctoral level in clinical pharmacology.

The doctor is also the principal investigator in women's health at the hospital's Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and a medical director for the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority's cardiac sciences program.

About the honour

The Order of Canada's motto, translated from Latin, is: "They desire a better country."

"The Order honours people whose service shapes our society; whose innovations ignite our imaginations; and whose compassion unites our communities," according to a government news release.

Those being honoured will be invested in Ottawa at a later date. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Established in 1967 by Queen Elizabeth II, all Canadian citizens are potential nominees for the order, with the exception of active federal and provincial politicians and judges. Non-Canadians are not eligible.

The new members will be presented with their insignia — a red-and-white medal stylized like a snowflake with a maple leaf inside a ring at its centre — at Rideau Hall, the official residence of the Governor General in Ottawa at a later date.