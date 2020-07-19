Winnipegger interviews 40 international leaders on pandemic response

One Winnipegger is trying to make sense of how governments around the world are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, one interview at a time.

A foreign policy and health specialist, Sai Shanthanand Rajagopal has been co-interviewing and recording video calls with world leaders in an effort to educate the public on the international response to an unprecedented health crisis in recent months.

"I thought that maybe, we could have some cross-talk between countries and see if we could share some insights," said Rajagopal, who is co-hosting the Bridging Borders Project with Henna Hundal, a friend and a fellow member of Harvard University's Class of 2019.

Rajagopal, a 2020 Rhodes Scholar, and Hundal launched the interview series in the spring. Since April, the duo has interviewed a total of 40 presidents, prime ministers and other top officials involved in pandemic policy-making — thanks, in part, to their connections through their Ivy League alma mater and previous international research projects.

