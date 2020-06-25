Winnipegger channels pain and dignity into poetic response to racism, killing of George Floyd

Winnipeg's Aldeen Williams, 70, responded to the May murder of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis by pulling out a notebook and pouring her heart into a poem.

Here's what she wrote.

The true colour of my skin is Black.

I cannot change that.

I am fearfully and intricately made.

I still remain Black.

I am perfectly designed to be me.

I still remain Black.

I moved to the States.

I still remain Black.

I moved to the province.

I still remain Black.

I work harder than everyone.

I still remain Black.

I work hours of unpaid overtime.

I still remain Black.

I am called coloured.

I cannot see the red, orange, purple or green.

I still remain Black.

I am told if you are Black, stay back.

I still remain Black.

I am beaten black and blue.

I still remain Black.

I held my breath to become blue.

I still remain Black.

My blood bleeds red.

I still remain Black.

My life is choked out of me.

I still remain Black.

Then I die.

I become even blacker still.

I still remain Black.

You cannot change that.

This column is part of CBC's Opinion section. For more information about this section, please read this editor's blog and our FAQ.