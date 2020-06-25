Winnipegger channels pain and dignity into poetic response to racism, killing of George Floyd
'The true color of my skin is black. I cannot change that,' writes Aldeen Williams
Winnipeg's Aldeen Williams, 70, responded to the May murder of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis by pulling out a notebook and pouring her heart into a poem.
Here's what she wrote.
The true colour of my skin is Black.
I cannot change that.
I am fearfully and intricately made.
I still remain Black.
I am perfectly designed to be me.
I still remain Black.
I moved to the States.
I still remain Black.
I moved to the province.
I still remain Black.
I work harder than everyone.
I still remain Black.
I work hours of unpaid overtime.
I still remain Black.
I am called coloured.
I cannot see the red, orange, purple or green.
I still remain Black.
I am told if you are Black, stay back.
I still remain Black.
I am beaten black and blue.
I still remain Black.
I held my breath to become blue.
I still remain Black.
My blood bleeds red.
I still remain Black.
My life is choked out of me.
I still remain Black.
Then I die.
I become even blacker still.
I still remain Black.
You cannot change that.
