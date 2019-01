Video

Winnipegger builds winter playground for the dogs

Humans aren't the only ones feeling cooped up this winter. For the past seven years, Brian Einarson has built a canine winter wonderland in his back yard full of tunnels, treats and a bit of yellow snow.

Humans aren't the only ones feeling cooped up this winter. For the past seven years, Brian Einarson has built a canine winter wonderland in his back yard full of tunnels, treats and a bit of yellow snow. 1:46

Popular Now Find more popular stories