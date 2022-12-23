Winnipeg's Assiniboine Park Zoo mourns the death of Zara the 2-humped camel
Came to zoo 25 years ago, lived well past the average life expectancy of her species
One of the Assiniboine Park Zoo's gentle giants has died.
Zara, a "sweet and gentle" Bactrian camel, was nearly 26 years old at the time of her death, the Winnipeg zoo said in an Instagram post Thursday.
"Our animal care and veterinary teams recently conducted a quality of life assessment and determined that a humane euthanasia was the most compassionate course of action for Zara's welfare," the post said.
A longtime favourite animal of many zoo visitors, staff, and volunteers over the years, Zara was the zoo's matriarch camel.
She came to Winnipeg in November 1997 at less than a year old, but lived well past the median lifespan of her species, which is 17.8 years, according to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
Zara had been receiving veterinary care for arthritis for years and her mobility had been deteriorating, according to the zoo.
Her care team described her as the "biggest and most beautiful" of all the camels at the zoo.
Zara initially lived with a group of Bactrian camels — Luther and Perry — and Camelia, a dromedary camel, then later headed up a herd with three other Bactrian camels: Sophi, Zaya and Tina.
Zaya quickly formed a surogate bond with Zara soon after arriving at the zoo in January 2021. Zaya learned from Zara and both grew in confidence together, the zoo said.
CBC News contacted the zoo for comment, but they were unable to speak on Zara's death.
