Winnipeg zoo's elderly cougar Max dies after long illness

A beloved elderly cougar who had lived at Winnipeg's Assiniboine Zoo since 2004 has died.

"It is with great sadness that we are announcing the passing of Max the cougar. Max was 16 years and seven months old and was very loved by his care team here at the zoo," the organization said in a social media post on Saturday.

A team of veterinarians made the decision to euthanize Max after a quality of life assessment.

The zoo says Max had received specialized care for kidney failure and arthritis, but more recently, he was also diagnosed with hyperthyroidism and diabetes.

"All are common conditions in elderly cats but cumulatively were starting to take a toll," the zoo said.



Max came to the zoo in 2004, when he was just a cub. Over the years, he's found a space in the hearts of those who worked with him.

"He will be greatly missed by our staff, volunteers, members, and zoo visitors," the post said.