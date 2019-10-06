Winnipeg youth plan next steps to keep momentum after city's climate strike

One week after the climate action rally that drew thousands of people to downtown Winnipeg, the city's youth are planning how they'll keep the movement going through the federal election campaign and beyond.

Ariane Freynet-Gagné, an organizer with Manitoba Youth for Climate Action, said the strike on Sept. 27 made her think about the smaller climate strikes that happened in Winnipeg earlier this year and inspired her to get involved with the movement.

"It kind of made me remember how we have so much power as youth, and I think that we can carry this movement," said the 20-year-old Université de Saint-Boniface student.

On Saturday, Freynet-Gagné and about 10 other youth climate organizers got together to talk about next steps.

Freynet-Gagné said as the federal election approaches, she hopes to see candidates take stronger stances on the issue.

"Personally, I'm not satisfied," she said. "I think people care about their future, so why are [they] not concerned about this issue?"

'Feels like a beginning'

With more climate strikes and events coming up, including one in November, Freynet-Gagné said the group is focused on spreading its messages and recruiting more support for climate action in Manitoba and across Canada.

"Mass movements have changed the course of history," she said. "When people ask me what they can do to help, I just tell them, 'You don't have to act alone — whether it's [that] you organize within your school, within your university, within your workplace — if you find two or three people, it's way more empowering."

Many left last week's climate strike feeling hopeful about the future, but Freynet-Gagné said the group is focused on moving forward and making sure what they're asking for is clear.

"We're definitely not satisfied with what's going on right now," she said. "It's not like we can just applaud ourselves after the strike."

Manitoba Youth for Climate Action is asking that seven demands be met, including Indigenous and environmental rights, protection for communities disproportionately affected by climate change, a just transition to renewable energy that guarantees work for people who are currently in the oil and gas industries, bold emissions reduction targets and biodiversity conservation.

The group is also demanding a price on pollution, the elimination of fossil-fuel subsidies and that no new fossil fuel transportation or projects be approved.

"There's just so much we still want to do," said Freynet-Gagné. "This is definitely not over — it honestly feels like a beginning."