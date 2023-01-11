New $17.4M apartment block will provide affordable housing for Indigenous students in Winnipeg

A new apartment building in downtown Winnipeg will provide affordable housing for Indigenous students, elders and young families.

The federal and provincial governments and Opaskwayak Cree Nation will spend $17.4 million to build a seven-storey building at 380 Young St., next to the University of Winnipeg. The plan is to create 69 affordable units, to be owned and operated by Opaskwayak.

"This announcement is a symbol of economic reconciliation," Opaskwayak Chief Sidney Ballantyne said. "It's important because it supports downtown youth.… It supports the pursuit of higher education."

Opaskwayak is spending $1.8 million, the province is contributing $105,000 through Efficiency Manitoba and the federal government is providing the bulk of funding, with $15.6 million.

Construction is expected to take 18 months and be done by summer 2024, a joint news release said on Tuesday.

Over 40 per cent of suites in the building will be rented at a "highly discounted" rate.

Opaskwayak Cree Nation Chief Sidney Ballantyne says the housing announcement is an example of economic reconciliation. (CBC)

"The impact of this investment cannot be understated," said Ahmed Hussen, federal minister of housing, diversity and inclusion.

The complex will provide a stable home for Indigenous students "that will enable them to succeed in their lives and pursue an academic career," he said.

Creating more culturally appropriate and affordable housing for Indigenous people is a "top priority" of the $72-billion, 10-year national housing strategy, Hussen said.

The federal government committed $12.7 million one year ago to create almost 60 affordable units, and last fall, Winnipeg received more housing funding through the federal rapid housing initiative. How that money is to be spent is currently being discussed by Winnipeg city council, Hussen said.

Dan Vandal, Liberal member of Parliament for St. Boniface-St. Vital, said the No. 1 issue he encounters in conversation with people in northern and urban areas of the province is affordable housing.

"Having a home that is affordable is fundamental in our collective ability to achieve success in other areas of our life," said Vandal, minister of northern affairs and Prairies economic development.

"For many students, leaving home and getting acquainted to their new environment is half the challenge of beginning the next chapter of their lives."

Paragon Design Build CEO Nigel Furgus says the building will have a heated underground parkade and free water and high-speed internet in each unit. (CBC)

Paragon Design Build and Bockstael Construction will build the apartment.

Paragon CEO Nigel Furgus said he had a conversation a few years ago with Whelan Sutherland, CEO of Treaty 1 Development Corp., about housing challenges Indigenous people face in Winnipeg.

Sutherland, from Peguis First Nation, experienced issues accessing affordable housing when he moved to the city to go to the University of Manitoba, Furgus said.

"No one wanted to rent to him and he ended up living in low-quality housing while attending his post-secondary studies," Furgus said.

"He inspired me with his desire to help the next generation of Indigenous students, so they wouldn't have to go through the same kind of stresses."

The building will have heated underground parking and free water and high-speed internet for every unit, Furgus said.

The 69-unit affordable rental apartment building will be owned and operated by Opaskwayak Cree Nation. (Government of Canada)

Manitoba Families Minister Rochelle Squires said the building will exceed energy efficiency requirements set by the Manitoba Energy Code for buildings by 16 per cent.

"So not only is this project going to make a meaningful difference in the lives of so many individuals, it's also going to help in our fight against climate change," she said.

Squires also tied the announcement to reconciliation efforts and praised Opaskwayak for taking the lead.

"When young people leave Opaskwayak Cree Nation and come into the city, we know that that is a point of vulnerability and we know now that they are going to have a safe place to call home, wrapped in their own community," Squires said.

"I can think of no greater commitment to the advancement of reconciliation than this housing project."

Chief Ballantyne said the complex is an investment in future generations."The lower rent will ease the financial stress of Opaskwayak students along with other Indigenous students and allow them to focus on their school work and their career paths," he said.

"This in turn will allow these same students to make successful contributions not just to our First Nation communities but to the entire country and all over Turtle Island."

