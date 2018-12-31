Need a ride on New Year's Eve? You've got more options than ever

With extreme cold once again settling in on the biggest party night of the year, New Year's Eve revellers in Winnipeg have more options than ever to get them home warmly and safely.

"It does seem to be a feature of New Year's Eves in Winnipeg, that it is always bone-chillingly cold," said Const. Rob Carver, spokesperson for the Winnipeg Police Service.

The overnight low in Winnipeg is expected to reach -31 C, with the windchill making it feel even colder.

As always, officers will be out on the street watching for impaired drivers, and anyone suffering from the effects of the cold. Alcohol consumption makes people more susceptible to the cold, while also impairing judgement, Carver said.

"It's even worse on New Year's Eve because we know lots of parties are going on lots of alcohol consumption and that puts people at at an additional risk," he said.

Officers now have the ability to demand a breath sample, even if drivers do not display any signs of impairment. This is also the first New Year's Eve following the legalization of cannabis, but Carver said he doesn't expect that to pose any additional challenge for officers.

"The message there is the same one we've been saying daily: 'Don't drive impaired whether it's alcohol or cannabis,'" he said.

TappCar's first NYE

This is the first New Year's Eve for local ride-hailing service TappCar. The company has 600 drivers in its fleet and expects to have several hundred on the road overnight, said company spokesperson John Morris.

TappCar spokesperson John Morris says the ride-hailing service will have several hundred drivers on the road New Year's Eve. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Anticipating a high demand for services, Morris advises people to book a ride early. Wait times could vary, depending on which area of the city people are in, he said.

"If you're gonna be downtown there's going to be hundreds of cars driving in and around the downtown area. So it'll be a lot quicker for those people than those further out out in the sticks and further out in the suburbs," Morris said.

In addition to its weekend premium of $6, TappCar will add a New Year's Eve premium of $5.

Morris said this was done to encourage as many drivers as possible to hit the roads for them.

Busiest night of the year

Operation Red Nose co-ordinator Randy Clark echoes Morris's advice to book early. The volunteer designated driver service sees its wait times for service rise significantly the longer people wait past midnight before calling, he said.

Red Nose's dispatch centre will open at 9 p.m. and will stop taking new calls at 3 a.m.

"But we will get everybody that gets through on a call, we'll get them home," said Clark.

Operation Red Nose co-ordinator Randy Clark says New Year's Eve is the busiest night of the year. (Travis Golby/CBC)

The last couple of years, Red Nose has provided more than 1,500 rides, and about 300 of those rides came on New Year's Eve, making it the busiest night of the year.

The service, which sends volunteers to drive party goers home in their own vehicles, also operates in Brandon, Flin Flon, The Pas, Gimli, Steinbach, Portage La Prairie, St. Malo, Selkirk, Shilo, and Thompson.

Although Winnipeg-based drivers will only operate within the city, people needing rides to nearby communities can be driven to a designated point where drivers from another service will take them the rest of the way, Clark said.

Winnipeg Transit will operate on its normal week day schedule, with the last buses leaving downtown around 1:30 a.m. Transit will offer free rides to all regular and Handi-transit riders after 7 p.m. until the end of service.