Winnipeg woman, 30, arrested after 2 collisions in stolen car, charged with November assault: police

A Winnipeg woman faces numerous assault and firearms-related charges after police say she rammed a police cruiser in a stolen car and was involved in another crash after fleeing from officers.

On Thursday evening, officers spotted a stolen car — a 2018 Audi A5 Quattro — being driven in the north end of the city, according to a news release issued Sunday.

When police tried to hold a traffic stop near Pritchard Avenue and MacGregor Street, the driver rammed into the police cruiser, the release said.

Police said the cruiser was inoperable after the collision.

The car drove off and was later involved in another car crash on Main Street and Cathedral Avenue, police said.

The driver then fled from the stolen vehicle by foot, leaving the other driver with an upper-body injury. The injured driver was taken to hospital in stable condition and was later released.

Police said many units were called in to search for the suspect, and a 30-year-old woman was found hiding in a back lane near Bannerman Avenue and Main Street.

Link to November assault

A large knife had been found in the Quattro, with its matching sheath found on the woman, police said.

After taking over the investigation, the major crimes unit also linked the woman to an aggravated assault that took place on Nov. 6.

Police said on that day, the woman threatened to kill a man she knew at a home on Pacific Avenue before firing a gun through the front door of his residence.

The man was taken to hospital where he was treated for a lower-body injury, police say.

Police learned that the car from the Thursday collision was reported stolen earlier in the day from the 600 block of King Edward Street.

The Winnipeg woman now faces numerous charges, including two counts of assaulting a police officer, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, aggravated assault, pointing a firearm and uttering threats.

She has been detained in custody.

More from CBC Manitoba: