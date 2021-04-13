Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Missing woman, 25, last seen in downtown Winnipeg

Clarina Ross, 25, was last seen on April 2 near Main Street and McDermot Avenue, according to Winnipeg police.

Clarina Ross has brown eyes and medium-length brown hair. Anyone who knows where she is asked to contact the Winnpeg police missing persons unit at 204-986-6250. (Submitted by Winnipeg police)

Police are asking for help from the public in locating a woman who hasn't been seen for nearly two weeks.

Clarina Ross, 25, was last seen on April 2 near Main Street and McDermot Avenue in Winnipeg, according to police.

Ross has medium-length brown hair, brown eyes and is about five feet four inches tall.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 204-986-6250. 

