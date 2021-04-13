Missing woman, 25, last seen in downtown Winnipeg
Clarina Ross, 25, was last seen on April 2 near Main Street and McDermot Avenue, according to Winnipeg police.
Clarina Ross, 25, last seen April 2 near Main Street, McDermot Avenue, police say
Police are asking for help from the public in locating a woman who hasn't been seen for nearly two weeks.
Clarina Ross, 25, was last seen on April 2 near Main Street and McDermot Avenue in Winnipeg, according to police.
Ross has medium-length brown hair, brown eyes and is about five feet four inches tall.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 204-986-6250.
More from CBC Manitoba: