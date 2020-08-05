Skip to Main Content
Public asked for help to find missing Winnipeg woman
Manitoba·New

Public asked for help to find missing Winnipeg woman

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman last seen earlier this week.

Alicia Flett, 36, was last seen late Monday afternoon, police say

CBC News ·
Alicia Flett is described as five-foot-four with a slim build. She's seen in this photo with long hair, but police say her hair is now short. (Submitted by the Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman last seen earlier this week.

Alicia Flett, 36, was last seen late Monday afternoon in the West Alexander area of Winnipeg, police wrote in a news release Wednesday.

Police are concerned for her well-being.

She's described as roughly five-foot-four and about 120 pounds, with a slim build and short hair. She's believed to be wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, a baseball cap and black shoes with red soles.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg police missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now