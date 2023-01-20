Winnipeg woman's lawsuit alleges she was sexually assaulted, sent sexual texts by her former doctor

WARNING: This story contains details of alleged sexual assault.

A woman has filed a lawsuit alleging she was sexually assaulted by her former doctor in 2020 and 2021.

The plaintiff alleges Dr. Shamoon Din sexually abused her at some virtual and in-person appointments at Winnipeg's FamilyCare Medical Centre between August 2020 and March 2021, and outside of appointments through text messages of a sexual nature.

Din "preyed on the plaintiff's vulnerabilities and exploited their relationship for his own sexual gratification," says a statement of claim filed with the Manitoba Court of King's Bench on Dec. 30.

The plaintiff is identifiable only by the initials M.R. due to the nature of the allegations within the claim, a signed Dec. 28 affidavit says.

The allegations in the lawsuit haven't been tested in court.

Din was charged with professional misconduct in September 2021. The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba suspended Din's medical licence in June 2022 after he pleaded guilty to breaching conditions stemming from a previous one-year suspension.

In addition to having his medical licence suspended a second time, Din was fined $40,000 by the college.

The claim says that before Din and the clinic accepted the plaintiff as a patient in March 2020, she was unaware of Din's previous suspension or that he had signed an undertaking as a result of that suspension.

The undertaking agreed that Din would not see or examine female patients without a chaperone present, or communicate with them outside of their attendance at the clinic, after he had sent inappropriate text messages to a teenage girl who was his patient, many of which contained profanity and sexualized images.

Psychological harm: court filing

M.R. was diagnosed with dysthymia, a form of depression, and comorbid anxiety with panic by Din in her first appointment, and he prescribed medication for anxiety and depression, the claim says.

She continued to meet with Din, and had 13 appointments either virtually or at the clinic over an eight-month span, starting on Aug. 6, 2020.

Following an appointment on Aug. 10, the plaintiff alleges Din started to call and text her, but the communications had nothing to do with her medical issues. They were sexual and continued for "several weeks," the court filing says.

Later that month, Din started to treat her alone, and as the examination continued, "Din began to engage in sexual acts with the plaintiff which included engaging in intercourse with the plaintiff in the examination room," the claim says.

At several appointments that followed, Din continued to engage in sexual acts with the plaintiff while alone with her in the examination room. He also continued to send text messages of a sexual nature to her, the court document says.

Din kept prescribing medication for anxiety and depression to the plaintiff but didn't properly examine or assess her for the medications he was prescribing and didn't properly treat her, the claim also says.

The plaintiff was in a vulnerable state because of her health conditions and the relationship she had with her physician, the claim says. She alleges that she did not consent to Din engaging in sexual acts or sexual communications.

In addition to Din seeing the plaintiff without supervisor Dr. Andy Danekar, whose medical corporation is also named in the lawsuit, the claim says neither Din nor any other FamilyCare staff member accurately documented the plaintiff's medical care or attendance without a chaperone in her medical records, as per the undertaking.

"Her medical records are falsely documented in suggesting that a chaperone was present during her attendance with Din, and the staff of FamilyCare were complicit in the falsifying of these misleading records which it maintained," the claim says.

M.R. alleges Din breached his duties as a medical professional and was negligent. Din and the clinic failed to act in the best interests of the plaintiff and breached his fiduciary duty to the plaintiff, the court filing says.

The plaintiff alleges FamilyCare also failed to ensure there was signage in the clinic saying Din could only meet with female patients with a chaperone present.

The claim says the plaintiff "suffered significant psychological harm and injury as a result of the defendants' various breaches," and as a result, she has been forced "to seek professional care" at her own expense.

The plaintiff is seeking general and special damages, as well as punitive and aggravated damages, "given the heinous nature of Din's conduct" toward her, along with her court costs being covered.

A statement of defence has not been filed by any of the defendants.

Support is available for anyone who has been sexually assaulted. You can access crisis lines and local support services through this Government of Canada website or the Ending Violence Association of Canada database. ​​If you're in immediate danger or fear for your safety or that of others around you, please call 911.