Winnipeg woman charged in series of assaults

A 30-year-old woman is facing charges for assaulting four people — including an elderly woman — in unprovoked attacks, Winnipeg police said in a statement Sunday.

The woman was arrested at her home Friday after a series of assaults in early May, police said. She has been detained in custody.

The first assault happened May 1, when she allegedly approached a 83-year-old woman at the intersection of St. Anne's Road and Worthington Avenue, punched her repeatedly in the upper body and fled north on St. Anne's Road, police said.

Police responded to a report of the attack at 9:30 a.m. and found the woman suffering from minor upper-body injuries. The victim was assessed and cleared at the scene.

The Major Crimes Unit identified a suspect and connected her to other reports of assaults in Winnipeg.

The second assault was on May 2 when the woman allegedly went up to a 28-year-old woman at a bus stop in the 1200 block of St. Mary's Avenue and punched her repeatedly in the upper body before fleeing.

The victim suffered minor injuries and sought medical attention. She reported the incident to police afterwards, police said.

The other two assaults happened on May 4 when police say the woman punched a 36-year-old man on a bus in the upper body. The victim wasn't injured. Later, police say she left the bus with a 39-year-old woman, punched her repeatedly in the upper body, and fled. The woman also wasn't injured.

The woman and the victims did not know each other, police said.

More from CBC Manitoba: