Woman, 27, charged after random assault, robbery on Portage Avenue: police

A 27-year-old Winnipeg woman has been charged after she allegedly assaulted another woman at random with what was believed to be road debris Sunday evening.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a report of an assault on a woman on Portage Avenue between Banting Drive and Rouge Road, a Tuesday news release said.

Officers found an unconscious 32-year-old woman with an upper body injury who was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police say she encountered her attacker on Portage Avenue, was hit in the upper body with what is believed to be road debris and was knocked unconscious after falling to the ground.

The suspect then stole the 32-year-old's property, fled on foot and got on a transit bus before officers arrived, police said.

A 27-year-old woman from Winnipeg was arrested and charged with robbery and mischief over $5,000. She has been detained in police custody.

The assault is believed to have been unprovoked and random, as both of the women did not know each other prior to the incident, according to police.

Police also believe the 27-year-old damaged a bus shelter on Portage Avenue and Rouge Road shortly before she was arrested.

